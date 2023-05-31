By Euronews with AFP

Trade unions in France are calling for another day of widespread protests and strikes over President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reforms that were pushed through parliament without a vote.

The French government's decision to raise the minimum age people can claim a state pension from 62 to 64 has so far led to 13 days of strikes and demonstrations.

Now, trade union leaders are calling on members to take part in another large-scale day of action on June 6.

Parliament is due to debate a bill two days later which aims to repeal the controversial policy.

In a joint statement, eight unions and five youth organisations wrote: "We will not turn the page: together, united and determined to win the withdrawal of the reform and for social progress, build strikes and demonstrations everywhere on June 6."