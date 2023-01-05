France to send Western-designed armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine

France will send AMX-10 RC armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine to help fight Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter "for the decision to transfer light tanks".

A French official confirmed the move would be "the first time Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army".

President Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Russia is planning another wave of aggression for the coming months, stressing that Ukrainian forces need the defensive capabilities that could speed up a victory.

"We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year and not postpone any of the defensive capabilities that can speed up the defeat of the terrorist state," he said in a late-evening video address.

The Ukrainian leader praised his country's soldiers for the recent military successes in Bakhmut, underlining that each victory against the Russian invaders has the power to impact Russian public opinion.

