English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Russia

Three killed in mysterious explosion at Russian gas pipeline supplying Europe

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
No reason has been given yet for the explosion
No reason has been given yet for the explosion   -   Copyright  AP/AP

A blast that ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline killing three people. The incident occurred in the region of Chuvashia, 700 km east of Moscow, on a pipeline carrying Siberian natural gas towards European markets.

Chuvashia’s governor, Oleg Nikolayev, said in televised remarks that it wasn’t immediately clear how long it will take to fix the section of the pipeline cut by the explosion.

The regional branch of Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom natural gas giant said that volumes of gas transit weren’t affected by the blast as supplies have continued on parallel links.

Click on the video above to see more.