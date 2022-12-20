A blast that ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline killing three people. The incident occurred in the region of Chuvashia, 700 km east of Moscow, on a pipeline carrying Siberian natural gas towards European markets.

Chuvashia’s governor, Oleg Nikolayev, said in televised remarks that it wasn’t immediately clear how long it will take to fix the section of the pipeline cut by the explosion.

The regional branch of Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom natural gas giant said that volumes of gas transit weren’t affected by the blast as supplies have continued on parallel links.

Click on the video above to see more.