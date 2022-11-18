A Danish woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for travelling to Syria to promote the Islamic State (IS) group.

The 35-year-old was found guilty of "promoting terrorist activities" and "entering and residing in a conflict zone".

Prosecutors said that she had "facilitated the activities of IS, in particular by acting as the housewife and wife of an active member of the terrorist organisation".

"Even if you have not actively participated in the fighting, we say that you can support a terrorist organisation by shopping in its supermarkets, by taking care of the children, by being a housewife," prosecutor Trine Schjødt Fogh said.

The Danish court heard how she had arrived in Syria eight years ago and had stayed in the provinces of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor.

"The last few years have been difficult for her, first in the caliphate, then in a prison camp and now in prison," defence lawyer Mette Gith Stage told the Ritzau news agency.

"She misses her children terribly and is eager for the case to end so that she and the children can move on."

In October 2021, Denmark repatriated three women and 14 children from the Kurdish-controlled Roj camp in north-eastern Syria in a joint operation with Germany.

The three women were arrested on arrival in Denmark and have been detained ever since.