England strengthened their reputation as the masters of short-form cricket by clinching the Twenty20 World Cup with a five-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Australia on Sunday.

After limiting Pakistan to 137-8, England struggled for a period in the middle of the chase, before all-rounder Ben Stokes lifted the tempo with five overs remaining in Melbourne.

He scored 52 not-out to lead his side over the line in front of an electric crowd of over 80,000 at the MCG.

England crowned the T20 World Cup champions

It capped off what had been a miserly bowling performance from England, with a notable spell from Sam Curran, who took 3-12 from four overs. Curran was named both the player of the match and player of the tournament.

England's Ben Stokes and teammate Liam Livingstone celebrate their win against Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup Mark Baker/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

Pakistan's star pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi injured himself while taking a catch to remove England's Harry Brook with the final still in the balance. With Afridi out and Stokes firing -- England always looked likely to reach the target.

The victory means England become the first team to hold both the men's 20 and 50-over world titles.

England captain Jos Buttler said he was "immensely proud" of his team's performance.