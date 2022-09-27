This is the new royal monogram of King Charles III

The new monogram for the UK's King Charles III -- which will appear on government buildings and post boxes -- has been unveiled.

Chosen by the new monarch from a series of designs, the cypher has the initials C, for Charles, and R for Rex, Latin for king.

A version used in Scotland will feature the Scottish Crown.

It will eventually replace the "EIIR" stamp of Queen Elizabeth who died earlier this month after 70 years on the throne.

A UK postbox AP Photo

"The decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations, and the process will be gradual," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Court Post Office at the palace will frank its first items of mail using the new cypher on Tuesday.