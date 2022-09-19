In pictures: The story of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Here is the story of how Queen Elizabeth II's funeral unfolded on Monday.

King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey James Manning/WPA Rota

The Queen's coffin had been in Westminster Hall, where thousands of mourners came to pay their respects since last Wednesday. The queues were many kilometres long and members of the public -- including celebrities such as football player, David Beckham -- had to wait more than 12 hours.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives for the late Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey Bernat Armangue/AP

The Queen's coffin was taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service, which started at noon CEST. Among the royal attendees were King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as the former's two children and their families - William and Catherine, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Among the guests were various members of Europe's royal families, including King Felipe VII and Queen Letizia of Spain, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Queen Margrethe of Denmark - who recently celebrated her 50th year on the throne.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives a reading at the Queen's funeral Ben Stansall/WPA Rota

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, gave a sermon in which he extolled the Queen's service and said: "The pattern for many leaders is to be exalted in life and forgotten after death. The pattern for all who serve God – famous or obscure, respected or ignored – is that death is the door to glory."

"We will all face the merciful judgment of God: we can all share the Queen’s hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership. Service in life, hope in death. All who follow the Queen’s example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: 'We will meet again,'" he added.

The Queen's coffin Tristan Fewings/WPA Rota

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: Before the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of Elizabeth’s life. Then, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey, where pallbearers bore it inside and about 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn.

King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Martin Meissner/AP

But the personal was also present: The coffin was followed into the church by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William and 9-year-old George, who is second in line. On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed Charles R — for Rex, or king.

US President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, arrive at Westminster Abbey Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph Pool via AP

Several leading politicians and heads of state from around the world attended, namely US President Joe Biden, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Israel's Isaac Herzog, and South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and his wife Carrie Symonds attended the ceremony Gareth Fuller/PA

The UK's former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson -- who resigned in July as a result of a growing number of scandals -- and his wife, Carrie Symonds, were among the guests.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary, centre, walk with other guests as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of Westminster Abbey. Frank Augstein/AP

Johnson's successor, Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary, also attended the ceremony. Truss is the last of the Queen's prime ministers, and was selected shortly before her death.

In a gaffe from an Australian television channel, Channel Nine, Truss and her husband were accidentally misidentified as "minor royals."

People watch the funeral from a screen in Hyde Park, London Nariman El-Mofty/AP

The ceremony was broadcast to millions on television and could be watched from screens in public parks.

The Queen's coffin was adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a state gun carriage of the Royal Navy. Lucy Young/WPA Rota

Monday was declared a public holiday in honour of Elizabeth II, who died on 8 September. Hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to witness the occasion. They jammed pavements to watch the coffin pass along the streets of the capital after the service.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall in London. AP

Mark Elliott, 53, was one of the people who attended the procession. He travelled from the Lake District in northern England with his wife and two children to watch the event. He got up at 1:30 am to find a good viewing location near the palace.

“I know we don’t know the queen, but she’s been our head of state for 70 years, you feel as though you know her, you feel as though she’s part of the family. It is kind of moving,” he stated.

Mourners tearing up during the procession Marko Djurica/WPA Rota

As the procession passed Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official residence in London, staff stood outside, some bowing and curtseying. Certain mourners were moved to tears.

Flowers cover the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives on the Albert Road outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Molly Darlington/AP

More people lined the route the hearse took from the capital to Windsor Castle, and many tossed flowers at the cortege as it passed.

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on the Long Walk makes its way to Windsor Castle for a committal service at St George's Chapel Beresford Hodge/WPA Rota

As the coffin arrived at the castle, there were poignant reminders of her love of animals: A groom stood at the roadside with one of her ponies, Emma, and another member of staff held the leashes of two of her beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick.

The coffin arrives at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle Henry Nicholls/PA

During the committal ceremony in St George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, Dean of Windsor David Conner commended the late Queen for her “life of unstinting service” to the nation but also her “kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours.”

Members of the Royal Family in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Victoria Jones/WPA Rota

Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into a vault at Windsor Castle, her final resting place.