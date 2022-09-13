Italy hosts prime ministerial debate before elections

With only thirteen days to go before Italy heads to the polls, leaders of the major parties squared off in a televised debate hosted by a large national newspaper, Corriere della Sera.

The chief of the hard right Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni, and the head of the centre-left Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, argued over soaring energy prices and relations with Europe.

Voters in Europe’s fourth-largest economy go to the polls on 25th September. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, which is in an alliance with Matteo Salvini’s hardline, anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia is polling at a total of about 48%, against the centre-left alliance’s share of about 29%.