Ukraine

Students in Ukraine prepare for a new school year overshadowed by war

By Euronews
The remains of a classroom in the Chernihiv School
The remains of a classroom in the Chernihiv School   -   Copyright  Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The return to school can be an exciting and anxious time for students. But in Ukraine, young people are having to adapt to learning in the shadow of war.

With the new academic year fast approaching, schools across the war-torn country are racing to give Ukraine's six-million school-aged children their chance of an education.

For many, face-to-face teaching remains an impossibility. Schools in the country's most dangerous regions are being forced to resort to online lessons.

Elsewhere, work is underway to ensure that students have the chance to learn in the safest environment possible. Underground bunkers have been transformed into make-shift classrooms, and teachers are training pupils on how to use bomb shelters in case of an air-raid alert. 

Watch our video above to find out more.