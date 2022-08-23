English
Italy

Watch: Yacht sinks off Italy's Calabrian coast after crew and passengers rescued

By Euronews
The 40-metre yacht sinking off the Italian coast
The 40-metre yacht sinking off the Italian coast   -   Copyright  Credit: Guardia Costiera

Footage released by the Italian coast guard shows the moment a yacht sank off the coast of Calabria.

Earlier, the passengers and crew on board the 40-metre yacht were rescued. 

Local reports say a patrol boat picked up the first four passengers and one crew member and took them to Catanzaro Marine. 

A tug boat then arrived and rescued the other four crew members.

However, bad weather conditions mean the yacht could not be towed to a port in Crotone, and it disappeared under the waves.

The coast guard said an investigation had been launched.

Additional sources • Storyful