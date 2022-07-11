Ireland's coalition government faces vote of confidence in the Dáil

Ireland's coalition government is set to face a vote of confidence over its handling of the rising cost of living crisis.

The main opposition Sinn Féin party has confirmed that it would present a motion of censure on Tuesday.

It comes just days after the centrist Irish government lost its majority in the Dáil, the lower house of Ireland's parliament. Fine Gael whip Joe McHugh resigned last week over concerns about a redress scheme for homeowners.

The governing bloc of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party now holds just 79 seats in the 160-seat Dáil.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said on Friday that the coalition government had "run out of ideas" and "reached its time" after two years in power.

McDonald added that the coalition was "disconnected" from the problems affecting Irish citizens, including a serious housing crisis.

"We need a government that puts workers and families first," she said on Twitter.

But Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the vote of confidence would be an opportunity for the government to lay out its achievements.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that he expected the government to be supported by independent lawmakers and win the vote.

Martin's Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin each won 37 seats at the 2020 general election, before a historic coalition was created to leave McDonald's party in opposition.

The country's next election is not scheduled until 2025.