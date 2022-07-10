The final day of the Judo Grand Slam in Hungary sees the return of Teddy Riner on top form.

Day 3 started with the appointment of Pal Schmitt, former President of Hungary, as International Judo Federation ambassador.

As his first act, he awarded European Judo Union President Dr. László Toth the International Fair Play Committee lifetime award.

The Judo came to a climactic conclusion as young Japanese star Murao Sanshiro displayed swift and brutal Judo. Italy’s Christian Parlati couldn’t stop Murao’s quest for gold.

CNN Advertising Sales Vice President Corinna Keller was on hand to award the medals.

Italy’s Alice Bellandi dominates her category

Fighting in her new weight category of -78kg, Italy’s Alice Bellandi is making waves, defeating both the Olympic Champion and World Number 3 Inbar Lanir of Israel.

I was nervous at the beginning, but then I had nothing to lose. I just had to fight, to do my judo, be confident, think about my work - and it works. Alice Bellandi Gold medalist

She was awarded her medals by IJF EC Member and Kodokan President Haruki Uemura.

Kentaro Iida defeats Varlam Liparteliani in the final

In the -100kg category, Japan’s Kentaro Iida was on form all day, executing an excellent footsweep on World Champion Nikoloz Sherazadishvili.

The final was the battle of Uchi-mata, against Veteran Varlam Liparteliani, but the Japanese edged it with a decisive Waza-ari score.

He was awarded his medal by ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf.

Wakaba Tomita triumphs in the +78kg category

At +78kg, Japan’s Wakaba Tomita blasted her way through the preliminaries. In the final, she defeated one of the most decorated Judoka of all time, Idalys Ortiz of Cuba.

The medals were awarded by IJF Vice President Carlos Zegarra.

The return of Teddy Riner

In the +100kg category, it was the return of Judo’s true Superstar, Teddy Riner.

The return of Teddy Riner did not disappoint

The 10-time World Champion, 2-time Olympic Champion, and 4-time Olympic Medalist in the individuals - who’s also the current Mixed Team Olympic Champion - took his first steps towards taking his third Olympic Gold in the individuals.

This is my comeback today, 1 year after the Olympic games. It’s difficult after a lot of years in my career to come back for a Grand Slam. It’s a great day for me. Now I know my level on the international scene. Teddy Riner Gold medalist

It’s a long path to Paris, but Riner clearly intends to reclaim his throne.

The medals were awarded by IJF General Treasurer Naser Al Tamimi.

A fantastic final day in Hungary

The last day in Budapest ended with more success for the Hungarian team. It was crowned by youngster Zsombor Veg, who took home his first ever medal in a grand slam!

An inspiring end to another great tournament in Hungary.