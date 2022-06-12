France goes to the polls on Sunday after April's presidential election that saw Emmanuel Macron win a second term in office.

This time people are voting in the first round of the legislative elections, choosing 577 lawmakers for the country's National Assembly. Macron is aiming to win an absolute majority for which he will need a minimum of 289 seats for his centre-right coalition.

Some observers think a lot of people might not bother to vote.

In 2017, the abstention rate hit 51.3% in the same election, a record for the first round of a French parliamentary poll.

"Yes, I want to vote because it is important for our future," said one young woman ahead of Sunday's poll, "but I wouldn`t know who to vote for."

"I started to say to myself that I'm going to stay with what I voted for in the presidential elections, to validate the ticket I gave in the presidential elections, and to stay consistent. But that's all, I don't have any more conviction than that on the matter," explained a young male voter.

Polls are due to open at eight o'clock in the morning and close at eight o'clock on Sunday evening, local time.

Almost 49 million people are registered to vote.

The second round of the poll is due to take place next week on June 19.