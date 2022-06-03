Ukraine live: US vows to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed by its forcesComments
The United States and its allies are vowing to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed by its forces since the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
Meanwhile, brutal fighting continues in the eastern region of Donbas, but there has been “some progress” in the city of Sievierodonetsk, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Follow our live coverage below to see how events unfold on Friday.
- US adds Russian airplane factories to economic blacklist.
- Brutal fighting, but 'some progress' in Sievierodonetsk, says Zelenskyy.
- 60 percent of Lysychansk destroyed, says Ukrainian official.
US adds Russian airplane factories to economic blacklist
The United States on Thursday added 71 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist, including several aircraft factories, shipbuilding and research institutes in its latest effort to deprive the Russian military of US technology and other items.
The export restrictions are among a raft of new sanctions Washington imposed on Thursday in response to Russia's war in Ukraine, including prohibitions on additional Russian oligarchs and members of the country's elite.
The companies added include several aircraft plants and the Voronezh Joint Stock Aircraft Company, one of the largest Russian factories for passenger and cargo aircraft.
In total, the US Commerce Department has now added 322 entities to its economic blacklist for support of Russia’s military since February.
"The US and our international partners have put in place strong, sweeping restrictions on Russia’s ability to obtain the items and technologies it needs to sustain its military aggression,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez.
(Reuters)
US vows to hold Russia accountable for crimes
US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a UN Security Council meeting Thursday that in nearly 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and even kill civilians cycling down the street.
Zeya said the US is working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine.
Ireland’s Attorney General Paul Gallagher welcomed efforts over the last three months to support calls for justice in Ukraine, saying Ireland was one of 41 countries that quickly referred the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court.
Gallagher said the ICC has deployed a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support staff to investigate Russian crimes and support Ukrainian efforts.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Western nations of “hypocrisy” for suddenly seeking international criminal justice over what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
(AP)
Brutal fighting, but 'some progress' in Sievierodonetsk, says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the fighting was brutal in the eastern Donbas but there has been “some progress” in the city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian forces have been tightening their grip. He said it was too early to give specifics.
“It’s the toughest there right now. As in the cities and communities nearby – Lysychansk, Bakhmut and others,” Zekenskyy said late Thursday in his nightly video address to the nation. “There are many cities where the Russian attack is powerful.”
Zelenskyy said Russian forces were mobilising people from areas of the Donbas that were already under their control and sending them into battle in the first line of attack, with Russian troops coming in behind them.
“The longer the war goes on, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia is forever inscribing in its history,” he said.
Zelenskyy said he was thankful to the United States for agreeing to send advanced rocket systems. “These weapons really can save the lives of our people and defend our land,” he said.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is expecting deliveries of modern combat systems from other countries and noted that Sweden announced Thursday it was sending a new package of military assistance.
(AP)
60 percent of Lysychansk destroyed, says Ukrainian official
Some 60 percent of the infrastructure and residential buildings in Lysychansk, one of only two cities in the east still under at least partial Ukrainian control, have been destroyed from attacks, a local official said Thursday.
Oleksandr Zaika, head of Lysychansk City Military-Civil Administration, said on an “information telemarathon” cited by the Unian news agency that non-stop shelling had knocked out electricity, natural gas, telephone and internet service.
One of the most critical pathways for supplies and evacuations, the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, is still open but under constant bombardment.
Humanitarian supplies are still reaching the city, where shrapnel and mines dot the landscape, he said.
Zaika said 20,000 people are left in the city, down from a pre-war population of 97,000.
Lysychansk is separated by a river from the other city in the region that’s still under at least partial Ukrainian control, Sievierodonetsk. It, too, is under Russian siege.
(AP)