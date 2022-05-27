Karmila Purba revs her motorbike under the lights of an Indonesian night carnival and rides up horizontally inside a wooden cylinder called Satan's Barrel, drawing gasps from spectators looking down into the drum.
The gravity-defying daredevil is among a handful of women that perform the stunt in Indonesia, zipping around a structure more commonly known as the "Wall of Death".
Women becoming "Wall of Death" riders is "extremely rare", the 23-year-old told AFP before the show.
More No Comment
ABBA return to the stage as digital versions of themselves
Spectacular rooftop walk bridge over Rotterdam is opened to visitors
Fire in Greece burns humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine
Chile welcomes a Banksy tribute exhibition in Latin AmerIca
First civil wedding in devastated Ukraine city despite ongoing war
After 2 years of COVID, Peru's clowns return
Prayers, tears at vigil for Texas shooting victims
Ukrainian filmmakers protest censorship of images of Ukraine war
Climate protesters block Total’s annual general assembly in Paris
Giant mural of armed saint painted on Kyiv building
Scene at Texas school where gunman killed children
Turkey: shepherds preserve the gene of Angora goats
Royal family reunite with Harry and Meghan - in wax
Frenchman beats high-wire record at Mont Saint-Michel
South African paraglider makes first legal flight off Everest