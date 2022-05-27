Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | May 27th – Morning Updated: 27/05/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Hungary could hold up new EU sanctions against Russia
Russia offers to lift port blockade in exchange for sanctions relief
Could social media firm Meta have alerted authorities about the Texas shooter?
Tikhanovskaya and Belarusian activists receive Europe's top honour for services to unity
Spectacular rooftop walk bridge over Rotterdam is opened to visitors
Putin will not dictate peace terms in Ukraine, says Germany's Scholz
Fire in Greece burns humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine
Chile welcomes first stop of Banksy tribute exhibition in Latin America
Group H Preview - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Will the star strikers produce on the big stage?
Cyberattacks likely to rise in wake of Ukraine War. This is what Estonia learnt from Web War One