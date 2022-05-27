English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine live: At least 1,500 dead in city of Sievierodonetsk, says mayor
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 27th – Midday
Updated: 27/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Princess of the Wall of Death'
no comment
ABBA return to the stage as digital versions of themselves
Russia
Hungary could hold up new EU sanctions against Russia
Ukraine
Russia offers to lift port blockade in exchange for sanctions relief
The Cube
Could social media firm Meta have alerted authorities about the Texas shooter?
Germany
Tikhanovskaya and Belarusian activists receive Europe's top honour for services to unity
no comment
Spectacular rooftop walk bridge over Rotterdam is opened to visitors
Switzerland
Putin will not dictate peace terms in Ukraine, says Germany's Scholz
no comment
Fire in Greece burns humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine
no comment
Chile welcomes first stop of Banksy tribute exhibition in Latin America
