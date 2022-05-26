English
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Ukraine will not cede territories to Russia to reach peace, Zelenskyy says
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 26th – Morning
Updated: 26/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
The Cube
Monkeypox Hoax: Conspiracy theories stir across social media over latest outbreak spreads
no comment
Ukrainian filmmakers of 'Butterfly Vision' protest censorship of images of Ukraine war at Cannes
no comment
Climate protesters block Total’s annual general assembly in Paris
Europe News
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine
Europe News
EU sanctions should not hurt the middle class, warns Belgian PM Alexander De Croo
no comment
Giant mural of armed saint painted on Kyiv building
focus
Energy revolution at the heart of South Africa's post-pandemic recovery
Travel News
Schiphol airport prepares for another week of chaos as staff threaten action over working conditions
People
This man just broke a tightrope world record at France’s Mont Saint-Michel
Europe Decoded
Explained: What is LNG and why does the EU want so much of it?
