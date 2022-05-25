A giant work of street art of a Saint with an anti-tank weapon has emerged on a multi-storey building in Kyiv.
The graffiti dubbed "Saint Javelin" first appeared on Thursday in the Ukrainian capital.
Kailas-V art group, which is behind the mural, said the graffiti was "designed to fundraise money for Ukraine" as it continued its fight against the Russian invasion.
Spokesperson Yana Volk said that $2 million had been raised so far.
On Tuesday, artists were seen working on the mural.
Volk said that a projector is used in the evenings to help with the sketch of the 160-square-metre big graffiti.
