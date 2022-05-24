One of Asia's largest computer trade shows, Computex, kicks off in Taiwan's capital city Taipei after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19, as the island looks to solidify its position in the high tech industry. Despite concerns over supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus, industry watchers are still optimistic about the future growth of the high-tech business.
More No Comment
End of an era: NYC removes last free-standing pay phone
Taiwan man invents stroller for fish to 'explore other worlds'
The new face of gardening takes place at the Chelsea Flower Show
Images of collapsed unfinished building in southwest Iran
Climate change activists protest World Economic Forum in Davos
Fire engulfs buses at Hertfordshire garage
Feminist collective deploys banner on red carpet
Massive sandstorm hits Baghdad and other Iraq cities
Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned
Turtles freed in Tunisia with tracking monitor
Priest holds mass in basement of Ukraine church amid sounds of Russian shelling
50 couples get married in mass wedding ceremony in Brazil
No comment videos of the week
Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila
Ukrainian woman, 3 children survive house bombing