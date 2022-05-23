English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Inspire Saudi
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine live: Russian diplomat resigns, says he's never been so ashamed of his country
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 23rd – Evening
Updated: 23/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Scenes
The female rap group inspiring young women across India
Europe News
Brussels says Hungary's rule of law situation has deteriorated, as Budapest digs heels in
Switzerland
Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia at Davos
world news
'We don't have anything left': Destruction on Ukraine's southern front
no comment
Images of collapsed unfinished building in southwest Iran
People
Ukraine war: Campervanner brings medicine, showers and military know-how to help locals
Smart Regions
How a new label is reviving the timber industry in the French Alps
Europe News
EU fiscal rules will remain suspended to cushion the impact of Ukraine war
no comment
Climate change activists protest World Economic Forum in Davos
no comment
Fire engulfs buses at Hertfordshire garage
Latest video
The female rap group inspiring young women across India
Brussels says Hungary's rule of law situation has deteriorated, as Budapest digs heels in
Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia at Davos
'We don't have anything left': Destruction on Ukraine's southern front
Images of collapsed unfinished building in southwest Iran
Ukraine war: Campervanner brings medicine, showers and military know-how to help locals
How a new label is reviving the timber industry in the French Alps
EU fiscal rules will remain suspended to cushion the impact of Ukraine war
Climate change activists protest World Economic Forum in Davos
Fire engulfs buses at Hertfordshire garage