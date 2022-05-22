Turtles freed in Tunisia with tracking monitor

Three rescued loggerhead turtles were released into the Mediterranean off Tunisia on Sunday, one with a tracking beacon glued to its shell to help researchers better protect the threatened species.
The main risks to sea turtles in Tunisia are linked to fisheries, since they become entangled in nets -- including the three that were released into the wild.
The migratory species, which can live to as old as 45, are listed as "vulnerable" in the Red List of threatened species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The turtles' release was watched by a crowd of some 50 people, many of them children, carried out by a specialised care centre in Tunisia's eastern port of Sfax.
Some 35 turtles have been cared for at the centre in the past year as part of the Mediterranean-wide Life Med Turtle project.
Environmental activists helped carry the heavy turtles down the beach, before the animals crawled the final distance towards the sea.
All of them were tagged, but one of them also had a phone-sized tracking beacon glued to its hard shell, which will track its progress as it moves across the sea.
As well as loggerhead turtles, two other turtle species are found in the Mediterranean, the green and leatherback turtle.
More No Comment
Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned
Priest holds mass in basement of Ukraine church amid sounds of Russian shelling
50 couples get married in mass wedding ceremony in Brazil
No comment videos of the week
Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila
Ukrainian woman, 3 children survive house bombing
"Russian Hulk" sets world record by pulling three helicopters
37 years after massacre, families receive remains
An honorary Palme d'Or for Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival
Feminist groups protest against femicides in Mexico
Ukrainian soldiers blow up bridge in Luhansk region
An American activist has been carrying his rubbish for a month.
Mass arrests in Armenia during anti-government protests
Middle school student in Afghanistan makes model vehicles from waste
Jewish pilgrimage begins at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia