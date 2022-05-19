English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Finland and Sweden 'meet every NATO requirement', says Biden as he meets leaders
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 19th – Evening
Updated: 19/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Europe News
Belgian farmers struggle as drought and rising costs hit
Ukraine
'The Russians are running': Meet Ukraine's soldiers near Kherson on the southern frontline
world news
Russia says easing Ukraine Black Sea ports blockade dependent on sanctions review
no comment
An honorary Palme d'Or for Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival
world news
Ryanair must pay Italian social security for some Bergamo staff, says ECJ
Europe News
The EU's population has decreased partly due to COVID-19, latest figures show
Smart Health
Your health data can help scientific research. But how will it be protected?
Smart Health
The new European Health Data Space: how will it ensure that your data is kept safe?
Football Now
Group G Preview - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Will Brazil shine again?
Ukraine
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy extends martial law
