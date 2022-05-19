A surprise as the Cannes Festival likes to do. On Wednesday 18 May, before the screening of the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or by the festival president, Pierre Lescure.
Earlier in the day, he participated in a masterclass and answered many questions from the audience.
The Patrouille de France flew over the red carpet of the Palais des Festivals to pay a tribute to the character played by the actor in the second part of Top Gun.
