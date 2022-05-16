English
Latest Live Coverage
Live: The battle for eastern Ukraine continues as Sweden, Finland move a step closer to joining NATO
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 16th – Morning
Updated: 16/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
United Kingdom
Northern Ireland: Boris Johnson battles on two fronts as Brexit protocol returns to haunt him
no comment
A thousand candles lit up in Bangkok to mark Buddha's birthday
Ukraine
'Our music conquers Europe!': Ukrainians celebrate country’s Eurovision win
no comment
Final preparations underway for 75th Cannes Film Festival
no comment
Colombia: Bari indigenous people protest against violence
no comment
France: parade marks the opening of "Utopia" festival in Lille
no comment
Under the skin: Ukrainians embrace tattoos amid patriotic outpouring
no comment
Singapore temple offers pet blessings for Buddhist festival
Cult
From Portugal to the world: ‘Digital Building’ opens door to country's architecture
USA
Hundreds of rallies held across the USA in support of abortion rights
