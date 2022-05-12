Palestinian street artists pay tribute to veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by painting her portrait on a mural in Gaza City. Abu Akleh, who was killed a day earlier while covering a raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was among Arab media's most prominent figures and widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism. In the hours after her death, young Palestinians described Abu Akleh, 51, as an inspiration, especially to women, many of whom were motivated to pursue journalism because of her.