Artists react to the war in Ukraine

She carefully forms the small face, using her thumbs to make holes for the eyes and mouth, and then slowly forms the nose.
Once she is done, she places the head carefully next to the others, a pile of screaming clay children on the floor.
She started making the heads already when she was in her home in Odesa, and she continued after she fled to Moldova, Italy and now Germany.
Some of the artists have fled to Berlin. Others are spread out throughout Europe, some are still in Ukraine.
The exhibition is held in a basement, intentionally so to give visitors a feeling for what it is like to live in a bomb shelter for days.
In one room large pictures by the artist Mikhail Ray show faces that have been sawn up in letters, like the Z. The artist is from Kherson, a town now occupied by Russian troops.
The exhibition "The Captured House" is shown in Berlin until May 15. It will then be unveiled in Paris, Rome and Amsterdam.
More No Comment
Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum
Giant endangered stingray released into Mekong River in Cambodia
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge
Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist
Dozens protest in Panama over disappearances of women
Convoy of civilians destroyed near Kharkiv
North Carolina beach house collapses into the ocean
Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital's streets after deadly violence
Afghan women protest decree to cover faces
Pakistan bridge swept away in flash flooding
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march