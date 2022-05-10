Afghan women protest decree to cover faces

Afghanistan's supreme leader and chief of Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, issued a decree over the weekend ordering women to cover up fully, ideally with a traditional all-covering burqa.
Afghanistan's supreme leader and chief of Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, issued a decree over the weekend ordering women to cover up fully, ideally with a traditional all-covering burqa.
More No Comment
Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital's streets after deadly violence
Pakistan bridge swept away in flash flooding
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march
Russian envoy to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory
Ready, Steady, Mow! British lawnmower racing season gets underway
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine
President Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Cologne
Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain
Bono of U2 gives a show in the metro of Kyiv
'Japan Touch Haru & Geek Touch' is back in Lyon