Irish rock star Bono praised Ukraine's fight for "freedom" during a performance at a central Kyiv metro station on Sunday, where the U2 frontman also delivered his own prayer "for peace."
The mini-concert took place as air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital and fighting raged in the east of the country.
Bono performed alongside U2 guitarist The Edge to a small crowd of fans, including members of the Ukrainian armed forces.
More No Comment
'Japan Touch Haru & Geek Touch' is back in Lyon
A Ukrainian army video reportedly shows a strike on Snake Island.
Ukraine: Grigory Skovoroda museum in ruins after bombing
Europe Day: The EU opens its doors to the public
Local sheep 'breathe new life' into French chateau
Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second term as French president
Suspected gas leak may have caused explosion in Cuba
Russian army rehearses WWII victory parade in Moscow
No Comment videos of the week
Jill Biden meets US service personnel in Romania
'King of Streets': Last skateboarder of Ukraine front
Seagull 'ziplined' to safety after getting hooked on a wire
Greenpeace activists hang anti-war banner on Finnish power firm's HQ
NFTs and outdoor screens take over Madrid for urban art festival
Americans protesters take to streets after Supreme Court abortion leak