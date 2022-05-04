Syrian children take part in 'Super Mario' games during Eid

Volunteers from Syria's Violet Org charity's psychological support unit organise games based on the video game Super Mario, during Eid al-Fitr celebrations for displaced children at a camp in the village of Killi in the Syrian rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib.
More No Comment
Long queues and rationing at Ukrainian petrol stations due to fuel shortages
'A kilt for Zelensky': Scottish mill weaves tartan for Ukraine
Star Wars fans in Taiwan mark 'May the 4th' in costumes
US Coast Guard intercepts vessel carrying migrants from Haiti
Ethiopian museum and businesses damaged in the post-Ramadan clash
Traditional Wine Horses race of Calatrava comes back as UNESCO heritage
Dozens arrested as Armenia opposition protests up pressure on PM
Snowsports stars let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and colour
Thousands of Muslims in India, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq gathered on Tuesday to pray for Eid al-Fitr.
New Zealand rocket launched to send 34 satellites into orbit
Turkey: Football championship celebrated in Trabzon City Square
Italy illuminated by water light festival in the Alps
Flowers bloom in war-torn Syria's battered province of Idlib
Clean-up in Paris after May Day protests
Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle