Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Syrian children take part in 'Super Mario' games during Eid

Volunteers from Syria's Violet Org charity's psychological support unit organise games based on the video game Super Mario, during Eid al-Fitr celebrations for displaced children at a camp in the village of Killi in the Syrian rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib.

More No Comment