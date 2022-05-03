Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Ethiopian museum and businesses damaged in the post-Ramadan clash

A memorial museum and businesses have been damaged in Addis Ababa by protesters who briefly clashed with Ethiopian police during prayers to mark the end of Ramadan. The incident occurred outside the international stadium at the heart of the capital, where prayers were scheduled to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

More No Comment