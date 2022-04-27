English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 27th – Morning
Updated: 27/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukraine
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko makes plea for more Western weapons
Living
Tofu for thought: Meet the world's first sustainable soy wine
Hear
'Voices of Peace': Meet the Russian musicians taking a stand against the war in Ukraine
focus
Digital School aims to educate 1 million refugees over next five years
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Putin 'ordered' Bucha war crimes and 'honoured' soldiers who committed them
Cult
Zelenskyy praises art's unique ability to convey emotions in address to Venice Biennale
no comment
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
no comment
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
no comment
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution
United Kingdom
'The Palace Papers': New book on Britain's royals 'well-written but won't change anything'
Latest video
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko makes plea for more Western weapons
Tofu for thought: Meet the world's first sustainable soy wine
'Voices of Peace': Meet the Russian musicians taking a stand against the war in Ukraine
Digital School aims to educate 1 million refugees over next five years
Ukraine war: Putin 'ordered' Bucha war crimes and 'honoured' soldiers who committed them
Zelenskyy praises art's unique ability to convey emotions in address to Venice Biennale
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution
'The Palace Papers': New book on Britain's royals 'well-written but won't change anything'