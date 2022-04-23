Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | April 23rd – Evening Updated: 23/04/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Polling stations abroad open in French presidential election runoff
35th International Kite Festival kicks off in Berck, France
'We're really proud of our children': Family of six tell their story of escaping from Mariupol
EU lawmakers, member states endorse act aimed at tackling harmful online content
The 59th Venice Biennale art exhibition opens marked by war in Ukraine
Rio's carnival fights against racism
Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church
South Africa's deadly floods shine spotlight on housing crisis
Mexico and Argentina celebrate Earth Day with dances and protests
Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter