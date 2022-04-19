Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | April 19th – Evening Updated: 19/04/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
European Parliament begins investigation into Pegasus spyware as MEP hacks revealed
Google Maps denies revealing images of Russian military infrastructure
Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat unveil intimate exhibit with never before seen works
These eight UNESCO approved destinations balance conservation with tourism
Several killed and injured in a series of explosions outside Kabul school
Russian street artist promotes peace with Ukraine despite local backlash
Egyptians celebrate Ramadan with free Iftar table
Masks on planes are now optional if you are travelling in the US
Turkey: flamingos bring colours to the Lake Eber
Colombians feel 'happy and proud' ahead of painter Fernando Botero's 90th birthday