Ukraine

Mariupol's mayor claims Russian chemical attack on city's outskirts

By Euronews
Residents carry their belongings near buildings destroyed in the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. April 10, 2022.
Residents carry their belongings near buildings destroyed in the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. April 10, 2022.

The mayor of the besieged Mariupol has claimed Russian planes dropped a chemical agent in towns and villages on the outskirts of the city.

Vadym Boichenko, speaking at an online press conference on Wednesday, said the attack occurred on Monday, 11 April.

"They sensed a sweet taste in their mouths in the towns and villages around Mariupol," said Boichenko, referring to the locals affected. "They started fleeing because they sensed danger."

Euronews cannot independently verify these claims.

More to follow.