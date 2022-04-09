Latest Live Coverage

French artist sprays 'symbols of support' amidst Kyiv's war-ravaged streets

Paris-based graffiti artist C215 puts the final touches on a blue and yellow portrait of a young girl on a Kyiv bus shelter, a colourful contrast with the badly damaged buildings nearby. He hopes the art will represent the international community's support for Ukrainians. "I don't doubt that the Ukrainians will win," he said.

