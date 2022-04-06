English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Russia 'using hunger as weapon' against ordinary people, Zelenskyy says
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 6th – Midday
Updated: 06/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Destinations
From 'a bunch of terrorists' to tourists: Inside Iraq's plan to tempt back travellers
no comment
Water emerges from a 150-year-old mulberry tree after heavy rainfall
no comment
Ukraine: Chernigiv after the Russian siege
France
Franco-Italian relations at their best: a look back on the relationship between the two nations
world news
Irish police 'infringed rights' of convicted murderer Graham Dwyer: ECJ
Afghanistan
Taliban announce ban on harvesting poppies
Europe News
Watch: What is inflation and what can be done about it?
Ukraine
Kyiv negotiator: 'There will be no compromises on Ukraine’s territorial integrity'
Russia
Russian sanctions 'will only be real once oil and gas imports are hit', expert tells Euronews
no comment
Ukrainian soldiers killed in action are buried in Lviv
Latest video
From 'a bunch of terrorists' to tourists: Inside Iraq's plan to tempt back travellers
Water emerges from a 150-year-old mulberry tree after heavy rainfall
Ukraine: Chernigiv after the Russian siege
Franco-Italian relations at their best: a look back on the relationship between the two nations
Irish police 'infringed rights' of convicted murderer Graham Dwyer: ECJ
Taliban announce ban on harvesting poppies
Watch: What is inflation and what can be done about it?
Kyiv negotiator: 'There will be no compromises on Ukraine’s territorial integrity'
Russian sanctions 'will only be real once oil and gas imports are hit', expert tells Euronews
Ukrainian soldiers killed in action are buried in Lviv