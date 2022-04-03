According to state media, fighting continues as Russian and Ukrainian soldiers vie for control of the besieged city.
The video shows military vehicles with the letter "Z" painted on them. The letters "Z" and "V" are used on Russian armoured vehicles in Ukraine.
Around 100,000 civilians are believed to be trapped in Mariupol, which remains cut off from supply lines, with little or no food, water, fuel and medicine.
State television footage shows residents preparing food over open fires.
More No Comment
Indonesians pray for Ramadan in Southeast Asia's largest mosque
Ukrainian troops clear roads in a city north of Kyiv
Iranians flock to parks to celebrate nature day
Mumbai welcomes new year with music, dancing and traditional costumes
Migrants clash with police at roadblocks in Mexico
Apocalyptic price of Ukraine's victory in Irpin
No Comment videos of the week
War in Ukraine: Retroville, in the heart of the bombed shopping centre
With elections afoot, French candidates battle it out on socks
Violinist plays Ukrainian national anthem before lawmakers in Belgium
Przemysl continues to receive thousands of people fleeing from Ukraine
Guess hoo? Owl peeks into live weather camera in Montana
Croatia opens cannabis museum
Greenpeace activists storm French nuclear power plant
Ukrainian rescuers collect dead bodies in Irpin