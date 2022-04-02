English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Russian forces leaving 'complete disaster' behind, Zelenskyy says
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 2nd – Morning
Updated: 02/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
No Comment videos of the week
People
How far can you travel by train in 24 hours? This intrepid traveller just found out
Sport
Judo stars take to the mats at Antalya Grand Slam 2022
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Russians 'have advantage in east and south and could encircle Kyiv forces'
France
Ukraine war: Kidnapped Melitopol mayor brands Russian captors 'zombies'
no comment
War in Ukraine: Retroville, in the heart of the bombed shopping centre
no comment
With elections afoot, French candidates battle it out on socks
focus
Watches and Wonders: the top names in watchmaking display their latest creations in Geneva
Azerbaijan
EU to host talks between rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia
Europe News
Ukraine war: EU urges China to stay neutral but without securing any guarantees
Latest video
No Comment videos of the week
How far can you travel by train in 24 hours? This intrepid traveller just found out
Judo stars take to the mats at Antalya Grand Slam 2022
Ukraine war: Russians 'have advantage in east and south and could encircle Kyiv forces'
Ukraine war: Kidnapped Melitopol mayor brands Russian captors 'zombies'
War in Ukraine: Retroville, in the heart of the bombed shopping centre
With elections afoot, French candidates battle it out on socks
Watches and Wonders: the top names in watchmaking display their latest creations in Geneva
EU to host talks between rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia
Ukraine war: EU urges China to stay neutral but without securing any guarantees