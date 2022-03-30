Warehouses in Brovary, 40km east of Kyiv, ablaze after shelling on 29 March, firefighters are on the scene. The fire has since been extinguished.
Villages near Brovary sustained heavy damage as the Russians tried to advance on Kyiv.
One farmer did his best to look after his livestock amid the rubble.
He only had 15 cows left and blamed the Russian president for the loss of his goats and the destruction of his greenhouses.
"Mister Beast Putin messed things up," the farmer said.
More No Comment
Tsuyoshi Shinjo makes grand entrance aboard hoverbike
Metro stations have become the home of Kharkiv residents
Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors
Football: Poland fans react to World Cup qualification
Shanghai experiences its second day of lockdown
El Salvador prisoners dragged out of cells amid spike in gang violence
Royals gather to honorPrince Philip at memorial
Deadly rockslides in Oman
Emotional reunions as people who have fled Irpin arrive in Kyiv
Masked dancers mark Hindu festival in Nepal
Russian bombardment turns frontline Kharkiv district into ghost town
Mariupol, Ukraine's city most affected by the war
Ukrainian refugees continue entering Poland
Lyon exhibition on 'Hyperrealism' opens to naturists for an evening
Shanghai locks down to curb Covid-19 outbreak