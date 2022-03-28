English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 28th – Morning
Updated: 28/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
France
Protesters interrupt €4.2 million auction of "stolen" 19th-century Gabonese mask
no comment
Lviv volunteers adapt vehicle for military use
no comment
Ukrainians sandbag Kharkiv monuments to protect against bombing
no comment
Kyrgyz town mourns Russian soldier killed in Ukraine
no comment
Ukrainians and Lebanese rally against Russia invasion in Beirut
no comment
Russians in Cyprus rally in support of their country as Ukrainians protest war
no comment
Subway stations become home for Kharkiv residents
Afghanistan
Dozens protest in Kabul, demanding the Taliban reopens girls’ secondary schools.
Iran
US to maintain sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guard even if nucelar deal is reached
India
Tuberculosis death rate in India has increased because of the COVID pandemic
