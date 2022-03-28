Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Corsica: Tense rally near riot police barracks near Bastia

More than 500 people take part in a tense demonstration in front of riot police barracks near Bastia, in Corsica, at the call of pro-independence organisations which accuse some riot police officers of singing the Marseillaise during the funeral of nationalist Yvan Colonna, who died in prison.

More No Comment