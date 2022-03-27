English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine live updates: Biden 'isn't calling for Russia regime change', as invasion continues
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 27th – Morning
Updated: 27/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukraine
Five people are wounded after fuel storage facility near Lviv was hit
Ukraine
Mariupol residents bury neighbours in makeshift graves
Green News
Ukraine’s biggest zoo is caught in the crossfire, how are the animals coping?
France
'Solidarity on all levels': Textile company brings Ukrainian employees to France
Hungary
Volunteers from around the globe are travelling to Hungary to help refugees
no comment
People flee site of missile strike on Lviv
no comment
Metro shelter concert brings 'ray of light' to war-torn Ukraine
Moldova
Help to refugees arriving in Moldova and Poland aims to alleviate pressures on neighbours
Poland
'Your freedom is ours': Biden assures Duda of NATO protection during Poland visit
no comment
Colombian company produces protective equipment for Ukraine
Latest video
Five people are wounded after fuel storage facility near Lviv was hit
Mariupol residents bury neighbours in makeshift graves
Ukraine’s biggest zoo is caught in the crossfire, how are the animals coping?
'Solidarity on all levels': Textile company brings Ukrainian employees to France
Volunteers from around the globe are travelling to Hungary to help refugees
People flee site of missile strike on Lviv
Metro shelter concert brings 'ray of light' to war-torn Ukraine
Help to refugees arriving in Moldova and Poland aims to alleviate pressures on neighbours
'Your freedom is ours': Biden assures Duda of NATO protection during Poland visit
Colombian company produces protective equipment for Ukraine