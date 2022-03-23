English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live: Russian shelling damages buildings in two Kyiv districts
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 23rd – Midday
Updated: 23/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Shanghai neighbourhoods barricaded as Covid cases grow
real economy
The scandal of child poverty in Europe - are governments doing enough?
Hear
Måneskin cancels Russian leg of world tour to show solidarity with Ukraine
no comment
Large tornadoes and storms hit parts of Texas
no comment
Opposition protests against fuel price hike in India
no comment
Long queues for petrol in Cuba
Taste
Meet France's latest 3-star Michelin chefs Arnaud Donckele and Dimitri Droisneau
Russia
Fears Russia could use chemical weapons grow as ground offensive slows
Biztech news
What are hypersonic weapons and is Russia's use of them in Ukraine the start of a new arms race?
The Cube
New TikTok users exposed to fake news about Russia-Ukraine war, study reveals
