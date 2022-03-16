English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 16th – Midday
Updated: 16/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes
Green News
Dust from the Sahara desert turns skies in Spain orange
no comment
Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy
no comment
Taiwan musicians protest Ukraine invasion
Poland
Warsaw centre helps fleeing Ukrainians cope with the trauma of war
Europe News
Watch: Russia is the most sanctioned country in the world. Here's what you need to know
Georgia
Georgia is not trying to appease Russia, its president tells Euronews
no comment
Hillside collapse buries at least 15 houses in Peru
Culture news
From Iraq to Ukraine: Copenhagen's Little Mermaid statue takes on political graffiti again
See
British Museum presents its first exhibition of emerging artists
