Slovakia expels three Russian diplomats for alleged spying and bribery

Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry says it will expel three Russian diplomats for alleged spying and bribery.

The ministry said in a statement that the decision was made after officials had assessed information from the country’s intelligence services.

The three diplomats were based at the Russian embassy in the capital of Bratislava but must now leave the country by Thursday.

Slovakia's ministry said the suspects had violated the "Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations".

The ministry said it has also strongly urged the Russian embassy to make sure the activities of their diplomats were in line with the convention, which both countries are obliged to do.

Slovak police and prosecutors announced they will hold a news conference on Tuesday for further information.

The expulsions come amidst tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Earlier this month, Bulgaria also expelled two Russian diplomats for alleged espionage.