Lviv's Film Center, like many other cultural and public spaces in the city, has been turned into a training facility for war.
Pavlo Ganovskyi, a 28-year-old patriotic education coach with experience in the army, teaches classes for free and several times a week on how to use AK47 rifles and hand grenades for groups of about 20 people.
The students in his workshops are mostly men of all ages and backgrounds without previous military training who want to be ready in case the Russian army reaches Lviv.
More No Comment
Ukrainians flee fighting north of Kyiv over bombed-out bridge
A wool parade on the Champs-Elysées
Heavy fighting rages on in eastern Ukraine as death toll mounts
Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv
Police detain over 1,400 people across Russia amid calls to gather for peace demos
Hot air balloons with Ukrainian flags fly over Vilnius in series of events
Police detain hundreds of Russians protesting across the country against war in Ukraine
Rally held in New York's Times Square in support for Ukraine
Injured in Mariupol hospital amid frequent shelling
Ukrainian refugees are welcomed by volunteers as they enter Romania
Ukrainians evacuate city near Kyiv by foot
Piano player brings musical relief to Ukraine refugees
No Comment videos of the week
Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv
Beijing 2022: Ukrainian Paralympic athletes demonstrate for peace