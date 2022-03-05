Around a thousand Ukrainians have been streaming over the border into south-eastern Romania every day, according to aid workers.
Volunteers have been on hand to help them at the river Danube border crossing at Isaccea.
Meanwhile in Suceava county in northern Romania around 9,500 crossed the border in the last 24 hours up until Saturday afternoon, the government reported.
And more than 170,000 refugees have crossed into Romania since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
