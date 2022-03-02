Images released by Ukraine State Emergency Service show the firefighters extinguishing a fire in the Kharkiv regional police department building which is said was hit by recent shelling on March 2, 2022.
Images released by Ukraine State Emergency Service show the firefighters extinguishing a fire in the Kharkiv regional police department building which is said was hit by recent shelling on March 2, 2022.
More No Comment
Kyiv zoo closed but animals still remain
Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Grévin museum in Paris
Family separated in Lviv as wife and daughter leave
Lavrov boycotted in two Geneva UN forums
European Parliament gives standing ovation for Ukrainian President
Protests against the war in Ukraine around the world
Fleeing Ukrainians continue to arrive in Romania
People at Lviv train station wait to depart Ukraine
Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland
Ukrainians find shelter in gym, hope for peace
Arrests at anti-war protest in Russia
Ukrainians in Kyiv prepare Molotov cocktails
Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro
Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv