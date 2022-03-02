Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Damaged Kharkiv regional police department building caught on fire in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March, 2, 2022

Images released by Ukraine State Emergency Service show the firefighters extinguishing a fire in the Kharkiv regional police department building which is said was hit by recent shelling on March 2, 2022.

More No Comment