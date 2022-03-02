English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 2nd – Midday
Updated: 02/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Ukraine soldiers remove bodies after Russian strikes on Kyiv TV tower
Green News
Blasts, bombs and bullets threaten the animals of Kyiv Zoo
no comment
Ukraine: Kharkiv police department building on fire after shelling
USA
Biden vows to halt Russia in Ukraine: 'Freedom will always triumph over tyranny'
no comment
Kyiv zoo closed but animals still remain
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson pledges support for Ukraine but insists UK 'will not fight Russian forces'
no comment
Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Grévin museum in Paris
no comment
Family separated in Lviv as wife and daughter leave
no comment
Lavrov boycotted in two Geneva UN forums
no comment
European Parliament gives standing ovation for Ukrainian President
